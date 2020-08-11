Hawaii, Kauai, Maui to benefit from $9.6 million federal award for bus systems

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is set to award $9.6 million in transit infrastructure funding to improve the safety and reliability of Hawaii’s bus systems.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Funding supports projects to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment, as well as projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities.

“Millions of Americans rely on public transportation to access healthcare, jobs, and other vital services,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. “During this unprecedented time, we need to ensure access and mobility for the riders who depend on our nation’s bus systems.”

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will receive funding to purchase new hybrid and diesel buses for public transportation services in the counties of Hawaii, Kauai, and Maui.

The FTA reported that they received 282 applications totaling approximately $1.8 billion in funding requests, from 51 states and territories. Project proposals were evaluated based on criteria outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity.

For more information, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2