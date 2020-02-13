Hawaii island police confirms ‘Intoxicant’ investigation following BJ Pens car-crash

Hawaii Island Police confirmed they have opened an “Operating vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant” investigation connected to the crash of former MMA champion BJ Penn.

Police said the accident happened on Friday in Hilo, Penn hit two poles and was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Captain Kenneth Quiocho said the investigation is to try to determine if Penn was driving under the influence of an ‘intoxicant’, but he said changes in the law prevent officers from testing Penn’s blood for alcohol content at the time of the accident.

“With the alcohol related type of crashes there’s an established rule by the court, it’s a three hour time limit where that evidence is valuable,” Quiocho said. “It’s not always easy to be able to get a document completed, reviewed by a prosecutor and get a judge review it and get it executed.”

He said a search warrant is required in order to draw flood from people who are in an accident and suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. He said the process could take hours at times, and the lengthy process could prevent law enforcement from getting an accurate reading of the alcohol level at the time of the accident.

He also said people who refuse a blood sample under suspicion of a DUI can no longer be charged with a misdemeanor.

Quiocho said a blood sample from Penn will not be part of the evidence.

The police captain said, “No, we weren’t able to secure a viable sample from the driver in this case.”

He said given Penn’s high profile, this incident is raising awareness to the challenges police face in gathering evidence.

Quiocho said, “He’s going to bring some light to what law enforcement deals with in these types of situations where there’s a crash with one person who’s operating a vehicle and that person is injured and ends up going to the hospital what police has to do now to play catch-up.”

Quiocho said last time he heard, Penn was in good conditions.