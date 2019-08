A Hawaii Island man is in custody Tuesday morning after being accused of killing his uncle.

According to police, 26-year-old Daryl Peneaux said that he got into a fight with Reginald Little Brave of Pahoa.

Little Brave’s body was found on a road in Puna Monday morning.

Officials say that he suffered injuries to his head and body.

Peneaux was arrested for second-degree murder.

Charges are currently pending.