Hawaii Island detectives investigating circumstances that initially left child in critical condition

Big Island detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the hospitalization of a child from Puna.

On Monday morning, Oct. 7 at about 8:06 a.m., patrol officers were assigned to a call involving an unresponsive child being transported by a private vehicle from a residence in the Mountain View area.

As the child was being transported, they were met by medics who transported the victim to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment.

Police learned that the child was being treated for severe injuries and was initially listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section responded to the Hilo Medical Center and learned that the injured child would be transferred to the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children on Oahu. Also, preliminary information determined that the injuries appeared consistent with physical abuse.

Honolulu Police are assisting with this investigation, which is classified as a first-degree assault case. The victim remains hospitalized, and the condition has since been upgraded to stable.