Hawaii holds a low unemployment rate

Unemployment rates were lower in July in six states, higher in two states, and stable in 42 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Three states had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, one state had an increase, and 46 states and the District had little or no change.

The national unemployment rate, 3.7 percent, was unchanged over the month and little changed from July 2018.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 5 states in July 2019 and was essentially unchanged in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Over the year, 25 states added nonfarm payroll jobs and 25 states and the District were essentially unchanged.

Hawaii held a low rating of 2.8. Among the highest of scores, was Alaska with 6.8.