Hawaii health official discusses guidance on sports in schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the new school year approaching the Department of Health is also looking at sports in schools.

DOH is supportive of getting students out to play, but they want to make sure it happens safely.

The DOH says outdoor sports are low risk while indoor sports are medium risk with proper masking.

One concern is the close contact in locker rooms and weight rooms.

Another point of concern includes social gatherings that might happen with teams.

“Sports is higher risk than any other education activity because you’re engaging with a new group,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, acting state epidemiologist. “There’s higher intensity contact than any other activities. Implementing team testing for screening for sports teams is one way to stay on top of what’s happening and catch anything that happens early.”

DOH previously released its youth sports guidance in January but will be updating it with new CDC feedback.