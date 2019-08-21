Hawaii has 18th-lowest juvenile arrest rate in country

In 2017, Hawaii saw 506 juveniles arrested for theft-related crimes. While that number may seem like a lot, it’s the 18th-lowest juvenile arrest rate in the country, according to a recent study.

Frontpoint analyzed juvenile larceny and robbery arrest statistics across the country to determine which states have the biggest problem with juvenile delinquency.

Maryland had the highest juvenile arrests with 1,024 while West Virginia totaled the lowest in the country at 157 arrests.

For the full study, click here.

