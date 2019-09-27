Hawaii gas prices rise due to Saudi oil attacks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii gas prices rose last week as a result of the Saudi oil attacks that caused global oil prices to jump early September, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch.

As of Sept. 26, the statewide average price is $3.68 a gallon, which is two cents higher than last Thursday, three cents higher than a month ago and 12 cents lower than on this date a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular is $3.55, which is a penny higher than last week, three cents higher than a month ago and 11 cents lower than on this date last year.

The Hilo average price is $3.79, which is three cents higher than last Thursday, two cents higher than on this date last month and nine cents lower than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.86, which is two cents higher than last Thursday, three cents higher than a month ago and 23 cents lower than on this date a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.87, which is five cents higher than last Thursday, also five cents higher than last month and 13 cents lower than a year ago today.

“Global oil prices have already settled down as the U.S. on Wednesday reported an increase in inventory and indications are that Saudi Arabia is quickly recovering its oil output capacity,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager. “However, that temporary oil price increase is now showing up at local gas pumps.”

