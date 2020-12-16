Hawaii filmmaker Ciara Lacy’s short film selected for Sundance Film Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii filmmaker Ciara Lacy’s short film “This Is The Way We Rise” has been selected for the Sundance Film Festival.
The film features native Hawaii activist and poet Dr. Jamaica Osorio and her calling to protect sacred sites on Maunakea.
Lacy is the first native Hawaiian woman to have her work screened at the festival.
The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.
