Hawaii doctor gives tips on how to beat a potentially severe flu season

October marks the beginning of influenza season, and 2019 could be a particularly nasty one.

Flu seasons are broken up by hemisphere worldwide, and what happens in the Southern Hemisphere could be indicative of what’s to come in the Northern Hemisphere’s later flu season.

Australia suffered an intense flu season in 2019, with a record of 270,000 cases more than quadrupling a slow flu season of 60,000 cases in 2018.

Despite the potential for the Northern Hemisphere to continue this trend, Dr. Robert Ruggieri of Island Urgent Care thinks that Hawaii’s geographic isolation creates a buffer from the course.

“I’ve seen some reports that say it’s going to be a busy flu season, however, Hawaii is a different animal.” Ruggieri said.

“Sometimes the mainland has a busy flu season and ours isn’t too bad and sometimes vice versa. Better to be safe and get the flu shot.”

The flu shot can be free depending on your health insurance coverage. It is an inactive form of the virus, so it cannot give you the flu. Influenza is also a potentially deadly virus, as Harvard notes it kills an average of 36,000 people annually and 200,000 are hospitalized in the United States.

“It cannot give you the flu. You can get flu-like symptoms for a day or so milder flu-like symptoms but that’s not that common in my opinion.” Ruggieri said.

The flu shot is based on an estimate of what flu season will bring, so it is not 100% effective. Good hygiene practices are still important even if the flu shot is taken.

“Avoid touching your face because often it’s transmitted from mucous membranes from the nose, the eyes, the mouth things like that. Cough into your sleeve, wash your hands frequently. Avoid sharing things, avoid touching surfaces that might be contaminated.”