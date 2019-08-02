Hawaii County to provide sand to residents ahead of possible hurricane effects

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Department of Public Works announced that sand will be available at locations throughout the Island from Thursday to enable residents to make their own sandbags ahead of possible flooding due to Hurricanes Erick and Flossie.

The locations are designated on the map link here: https://arcg.is/1PjSq1 .

The sand is available while supplies last, according to Hawaii County.

Empty jute sandbags are available at a variety of hardware and home improvement supply stores across the island and can be filled with sand or soil.