Hawaii County fire department warns public about telephone scam

The County of Hawaii is alerting the public to a telephone scam involving callers soliciting donations pretending to represent the Fire Fighters Support Alliance, a non-profit organization.

Calls are coming in from a local number. Fire Chief Darren Rosario reports that this is a scam, and urges the public not to make any donations in this manner.

The matter has been reported to the Hawaii County Police Department.

To report suspected telephone scams, please call the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.