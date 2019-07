The Hawai’i County Civil Defense advises that for safety reasons, the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as the Saddle Road, is closed until further notice.

The road closure on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on the West Side is:

Off Mamalahoa Highway at Mile Marker 42, local traffic only to Waikii. All other traffic should avoid the area.

On the East Side, the closure is: