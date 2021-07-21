Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce hosting cleanup in Chinatown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii is hosting a clean up at Chinatown on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Honolulu Police Department, including uniformed officers and members of its Community Policing Team, will be present throughout.

“The Chinese Chamber cares about Chinatown with its rich history and culture and its diverse ethnic community who works and lives in Chinatown,” said Wesley Fong, Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii Chinatown Outreach Task Force chairman and past Chamber President. “This is the Chamber’s first initiative to bring back the glory of Chinatown to make it safe and secure for the merchants, residents and visitors. It is one step in helping to bring back our residents and tourists to Chinatown.”

For more information or to register, email info@chinesechamber.com. Type Chinatown Cleanup in the subject line and include your name and the number of people volunteering in your email. Volunteers can check in and pick up supplies between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce office at 8 South King Street.