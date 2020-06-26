Have you seen this maroon vehicle? Hawaii Island police need information

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you seen this vehicle? Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information on what appears to be a maroon multi-purpose vehicle with aftermarket rims and two male parties captured in this surveillance photo.

This vehicle and the two male occupants were involved in a vehicle theft case that occurred in Keaau.

Police ask that anyone with any information about this case call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Devin Ah Chong at (808) 965-2715.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

THE LATEST ON KHON2