Happy ending for Hawaiian monk seal accidentally hooked by a fisherman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A happy outcome for a Hawaiian monk seal accidentally hooked by a fisherman.

NOAA says the fisherman immediately reported the incident after cutting the monk seal loose with the hook still in its mouth. NOAA located the endangered mammal off Kaena Point on Oahu’s North Shore.

“His timely reporting as well as telling us the gear types and what experience he had with the seal as far as reeling it in and cutting the line all of that information helped to inform the response and the treatment to the seal,” said David Schofield of NOAA.

NOAA veterinarians were able to modify its instruments to remove the hook out of the seal’s stomach without invasive surgery. So the monk seal is back out at sea.

Fishermen who accidentally hook a monk seal are encouraged to call the NOAA Hotline at 888-256-9840.