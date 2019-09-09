Hanauma Bay to close later in month due to repaving of roadway

A project to repair and repave the main roadway into one of O‘ahu’s most treasured and popular nature preserves will require complete closure of the nature preserve for the duration of the project.

The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve roadway repaving project is scheduled from Monday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 6, weather permitting. The nature preserve is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 a.m. Hanauma Bay is now operating on its winter schedule, between Labor Day Weekend and Memorial Day Weekend, when it regularly closes at 6 p.m.

The project includes repaving of the entire roadway from the entrance on Kalaniana‘ole Highway down to the nature preserve parking lots.

The $295,000 contract for the project was awarded to Alakona Corp.

Route 22, TheBeachBus, will not service Hanauma Bay but will continue to operate its regular route and schedule between Waikīkī and Sea Life Park.