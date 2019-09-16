Hanalei School closed, no bus service for students in Hanalei to Haena who attend Kapaa Middle, High School

Due to the temporary highway closure by the bamboo patch area and Flash Flood Warning, Hanalei School will be closed. Teachers and staff are to follow their School Closure plan. No school for students at Hanalei Elementary School.

Bus transportation services will not be operating for students residing from Hanalei, Wainiha, to Haena who attend Kapaa Middle and Kapaa High schools.

Only Hanalei Elementary School is closed. All other DOE schools are open.

Visit the Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) website, http://www.hawaiipublicschools.org, and social media, https://www.facebook.com/HIDOE808 and https://twitter.com/HIDOE808, for the latest information on school closures.

Parents should make sure that their contact information on file with their child’s school is up-to-date, and that they understand the school’s closure notification procedure.