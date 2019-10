HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Halona Lookout parking lot will be closed after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 until 10 p.m. Monday evening, Oct. 7.

A film crew will have large scale film equipment in the parking lot and for the safety of the public, the parking lot will be closed for the day while the filming takes place.

The city reviewed the initial request for sharing the parking lot with the public but is erring on the side of caution with this scheduled closure.