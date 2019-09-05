Halona Blowhole parking lot closing for maintenance

The parking lot at the Hālona Blowhole is scheduled to close for two days for a parking stall restriping project.

The maintenance is scheduled to close the parking lot from Wednesday, Sept. 18 through Thursday, Sept. 19, weather permitting. The parking lot will remain closed overnight from Wednesday to Thursday to allow for cleaning of the parking lot, with restriping scheduled for Thursday. The parking lot will reopen to the public once the project is finished.

The parking lot is south of Sandy Beach Park (Wāwāmalu), on the makai-side of Kalaniana‘ole Highway.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of the public while this project is completed.