This Aug. 13, 2021 photograph provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the crater of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii. Geologists on Tuesday, Aug. 24 said they had detected a swarm of earthquakes at the volcano, though it is not erupting. (Drew Downs/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that the Halemaʻumaʻu crater on Kīlauea is erupting, as of 3:51 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Officials changed the volcano alert for Kīlauea from advisory to watch.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

There was an increase in earthquake activity .