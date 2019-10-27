Halawa Correctional Facility visiting hours cancelled Sunday due to power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Visits at the Halawa Correctional Facility have been canceled today due to a power outage in the area.

The facility is operating on backup generators.

Scheduled visitors are being notified. The normal visitation schedule is expected to resume tomorrow.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) puts out visitation cancellation notices through social media in an effort to get the word out faster to people who are planning to come to the facility to visit a loved one.

