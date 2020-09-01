H-3 Freeway to close down for two days this week for COVID-19 testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway will be closed beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, but officials are asking that those who want to get tested line-up no earlier than 8:30 a.m., officials will need the morning to set-up the large testing operation.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways Division Deputy Director Ed Sniffen said they are prepared to hand-off 7,000 self-administered nose swab tests.

“We have appointments that are set-up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.,”Sniffen said. “We set it up that way to ensure there’s sufficient time to set-up in the morning but also to get through the testing cue by four or five o’clock in the afternoon.”

The H-3 testing site is still pending federal approval from the highways administration. Sniffen said that is not unusual, especially given the short amount of time to get the testing site planned, ready and approved by the state and federal officials.

Sniffen said the request for approval were submitted last week.

Sniffen said, “When we start working on emergencies there are things we need to do to go forward to meet the public’s needs.”

He said they will simply keep informing federal agencies about the project until they receive official approval.

The freeway will remain closed through six in the evening.

Anyone who wants to be tested is asked to sign-up online to speed up the process.

“We recommend, I mean if you have people in your bubble to carpool to make sure it’s as simple as possible,” Sniffen said. “You can all pull up on the same station, everybody will get their self administered test at the same time.”

Due to the number of cars expected, the DOT will also monitor carbon monoxide levels in the tunnels where registration and testing will take place.

People who plan to be tested can check on waiting times on the DOT’s social media and on overhead signs.

Vehicles can enter H-3 to line up for the testing from the following ramps:

H-201 Moanalua Freeway eastbound (Exit 1C) at the Halawa Interchange, offramps to H-3 East/Kaneohe;

H-201 Moanalua Freeway westbound (Exit 1D) at the Halawa Interchange, offramps to H-3 East/Kaneohe;

H-1 eastbound (Exit 13A) offramp to H-3 & 78 East – Honolulu/Kaneohe;

H-1 westbound (Exit 13B) offramp to H-3 & 78 East – Honolulu/Kaneohe;

Kamehameha Highway Kaneohe bound, offramp to H-3 West/Pearl Harbor.

Kamehameha Highway Kailua bound, offramp to H-3 West/Pearl Harbor.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said surge testing is not just for those feeling symptoms, but it is surveillance to know how rapidly the virus is circulating the island.

“I think everyone should be tested if there’s the opportunity to do so,” Caldwell said. “We’re providing an opportunity that never existed before, and we’re seeing a very positive result from the people of Oahu.”

Tuesday’s surge testing site is part of a COVID-19 federal response to provide 90,000 tests.



The H-3 freeway will also close on Thursday.

