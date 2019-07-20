H-1 Freeway roadwork scheduled for the Kapolei interchange project for the week of July 21 and 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the H-1 Freeway will be closed in the westbound direction between the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1) from 10 p.m. on Monday night, July 22, 2019, through 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, for paving work on the bridge above the westbound lanes.

During closure hours, westbound motorists will be detoured to Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway. To view a map of the detour route, please click here.

For the week of July 21, 2019, there will be a left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Farrington Highway overpass on Wednesday, July 24, through Friday, July 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for work on the median.

Motorists should be aware that on the following week of July 28, 2019, a full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway is scheduled from Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) to the Wakea Street onramp from 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, July 31, through 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Aug. 1, for bridge paving work.

Eastbound motorists will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard via the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and may continue on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard, and Wakea Street to return to the eastbound H-1 Freeway. To view a map of the eastbound detour route, please click here.

The Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project is estimated to be completed by late 2019, weather permitting. Full closures will continue to be scheduled on the H-1 Freeway until the new overpass structure is finished. HDOT will notify motorists of major closures happening for the Kapolei Interchange project on a bi-weekly basis and updates will be posted to our HDOT website at hidot.hawaii.gov and to our social media websites, Facebook and Twitter.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closures and detour. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the full closure and will not be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and to drive with caution on the detour routes. For more information on the Kapolei Interchange project, please view the project website at https://kapolei-interchange.squarespace.com/. All roadwork is weather permitting.