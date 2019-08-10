H-1 Freeway eastbound closed Monday night, Aug. 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the H-1 Freeway will be closed in the eastbound direction between the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and the Wakea Street onramp from 9 p.m. on Monday night, Aug. 12, through 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, for bridge paving work over the eastbound lanes.

As an alternate route, eastbound motorists will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard via the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and may continue on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard, and Wakea Street to return to the eastbound H-1 Freeway. To view a map of the detour, please click here.

For the week of Aug. 11, a left lane will be closed on the H-1 Freeway westbound between the Makakilo Drive overpass and the Farrington Highway overpass on Monday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for work on the median.

The Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project is estimated to be completed by late 2019, weather permitting. HDOT will continue to notify motorists of major closures happening for the Kapolei Interchange project on a bi-weekly basis and updates will be posted to our HDOT website at hidot.hawaii.gov and to our social media websites, Facebook and Twitter.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closures and detour. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the full closure and will not be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For more information on the Kapolei Interchange project, please view the project website at https://kapolei-interchange.squarespace.com/. All roadwork is weather permitting.