Gun, vest, car, and more stolen from a deputy sheriff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and sheriffs are investigating items stolen from a deputy sheriff’s vehicle.

The Department of Public Safety says that the deputy sheriff placed his bag containing his duty weapon, a bulletproof vest, and other items into his privately-owned vehicle yesterday morning.

He went back into his house to grab his lunch, and when he returned a few minutes later his car window was broken and his bag was gone.

His separate personal vehicle was also stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or sheriffs.

