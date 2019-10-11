Grenades found in stolen car prompt evacuation of Ewa tow-yard

Police shut down a tow-yard in Ewa Wednesday night after two grenades were found inside a car. Workers from All Island Automotive Towing said the car was towed there because it was reported stolen.

“It’s was pretty scary and its live bomb,” said Peter Ramos, a dispatcher at All Island Automotive Towing.

Ramos was there when police found the grenades in the car around 5:40p.m.

“I ran outside. I was like catch me outside. I would not stay.”

Ramos said the white Kia was towed just after 1p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It was brought in from district three, which includes Waipahu, Aiea and Pearl City.

“Officers just came, they did a release with the owners of the vehicle. Once they were looking with the owner in the vehicle to see what’s the actual owner’s property, they found the grenades,” Ramos explained.

He said when the officer saw the grenades he ran off the property and immediately called the bomb squad.

Police evacuated about a dozen employees from the tow-yard.

Driver Jonaven Holbron said he was on the road headed back to the tow-yard when he got the call about the explosives.

“We all came back and had to park our trucks outside. We were all notifide that there were grenades. (The police) were trying to figure out if they were live or not,” Holbron said.

“(The bomb squad) had the robot and everything, and they ended up suiting up and what I think was the ballistic blanket, had wrapped everything up took it out on a cart and put it in a truck.”

The evacuation lasted almost four hours.

Holbron said they find a lot of illegal things in stolen vehicles, but nothing like this.

“There’s a bunch of things you can find in cars, whether it’s drugs, firearms, any kind of stuff like that. But never something that dangerous…something very catastrophic,” Holbron explained.

The ordeal is still fresh in their minds.

“It puts us all in danger,” said Ramos. “We’re with the vehicles 24/7. It makes us think twice about the vehicles in here.”

Holbron said he will likely try to be extra cautious from now on.

“It’s something we now know can happen. There’s precautions we can take, you know, having the officers double check cars–especially on things like stolen cars, you never know what’s going to be in those cars. Better safe than sorry,” Holbron said.

Police confirmed the grenades were made safe and recovered by the HPD Specialized Services Division.

Auto theft and prohibited explosives cases have been opened.

The tow-company said they will release the car to its owner when she comes back to claim it.