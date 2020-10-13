Grab-and-go meal program resumes for fall semester

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Grab-and-Go meal program is back! 203 schools across the state will begin receiving free meals on Oct. 12, says the Hawai‘i Department of Education (HIDOE).

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The announcement came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will extend funding for its national Summer Food Service Program. Free meals offered through Grab-and-Go will run until Dec. 18.

“Parents left unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19 may be faced with significant shortfalls to the family budget. Getting free breakfast and lunch for their children at school can make a big difference. We intend to make full use of these federal funds to provide healthy meal options for local families through the Grab-and-Go meal program.” Dawn Ige, Educator and First Lady of the U.S. state of Hawaii

The state says any student, age 18 or younger, will have access to breakfast and lunch meals. Parents or guardians who intend to take meals home will need to pick up meals at the school’s curbside, says HIDOE.

For a full list of Hawai’i schools participating in the Grab-and-Go program, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2