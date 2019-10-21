Governor Ige travels to Japan for enthronement ceremony

Gov. David Ige will be attending Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony and related events in Japan this week. 

The governor is one of seven Japanese-Americans who have been invited to the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (Japan time). The list of invited Japanese-American guests is as follows:

  • From Washington, D.C, Former Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta, Ms. Irene Hirano Inouye
  • From California, Congressman Mark Takano (D-Riverside), Mr. Thomas Iino (Los Angeles businessman, banker, U.S.-Japan Council)
  • From Seattle, WA, Ms. Lori Matsukawa (retired news anchor, U.S.-Japan Council)
  • From Hawaii, Gov. David Ige, Ms. Christine Kubota

While in Japan, Gov. Ige will also attend a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and an event in which Emperor Naruhito receives congratulations from the Japanese-American delegation and 480 guests.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor until Gov. Ige returns from Japan on Friday, Oct. 25.

