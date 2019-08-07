Governor Ige issues fourth supplementary emergency proclamation for homelessness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige has just extended the disaster emergency relief period for homelessness across the state.

He issued a fourth supplementary proclamation on Tuesday.

The emergency proclamation helps to accelerate the completion of housing projects for individuals and families who are transitioning out of homelessness, and it expands shelter capacity and access to services.

Gov. Ige signed the initial emergency proclamation on Dec. 14, 2018, a supplementary proclamation on Feb. 12, 2019, a second supplementary proclamation on April 12, 2019 and a third on June 7, 2019.

This fourth supplementary emergency proclamation extends the relief period until Oct. 5, 2019 unless it is terminated by a separate proclamation.