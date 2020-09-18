Gov. Ige honors Hawaii National Guard Task Force Medical

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii National Guard’s Task Force Medical was recognized on Sept. 17 for their contributions to the community. They were visited by Gov. David Ige and COVID Incident Commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Task Force has been on the frontlines in the state’s fight against the pandemic, with 60 medical professionals, first responders, military medics and more.

“That includes swab testing for the COVID-19 pandemic to include education as well,” Tech Sgt. Kyra Santos said. “Today the governor along with his team is actually awarding us and congratulating us for an awesome job that we’ve been doing, where we’ve been helping the community with providing the medical capabilities that our task force medical is able to provide.”

Some of the locations the Task Force has assisted include low-income housing areas, homeless camps, senior living facilities and most recently, Oahu Community Corrections Center.

Below is a list of Task Force Medical’s accomplishments, as of Sept. 14, 2020.

Latest Stories on KHON2