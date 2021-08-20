Goodwill flagship store celebrating grand opening this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – When we think of Goodwill, we may think of just a thrift shop.

But did you know that Goodwill Hawaii “changes lives through the power of work?”

We’re here located at the grand opening of the flagship store here on Beretania St.

To find out more about this place, we’re here with their Director of PR and Communications, Kelley Cho.

When people come down here, what is new? What are the upgrades that people can expect when they come down?

“We’re really excited because we just completed construction of what we call the ‘Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Honolulu Career & Learning Center’ and part of this is our new flagship Beretania store and donation center,” said Cho.

“One of the biggest upgrades I would say is the new two-story parking garage,” said Cho. “Prior to that, we had very little to no parking. There’s also more efficient and convenient drive thru drop off. Both the parking garage and donation drop off can be accessed from Young St. On the second floor is home to our career center where all of our employment programs and services are offered.”

I think that’s a great segue because when people come to the thrift shop, I mean going back to the slogan “Goodwill Hawaii changes people’s lives through work,” what does that mean as a customer here, how are they contributing to that?

“So, anytime you make a donation, and you drop off your stuff or you make a purchase in any of our stores, the money is going back into our employment programs,” says Cho. “So, we provide financial literacy, helping people to find jobs, build their resumes, do job searches online. So really that’s what we mean by changing live through the power of work. We really just want people to become self-sufficient and reach their full potential.”

The grand opening celebrations kick off today and lasting through this weekend. When customers come down, what can they expect? Is there some type of special going on?

“Yah, so this Saturday and Sunday, with any purchase that you make, you’ll get a special 50% off coupon to use at a later date,” says Cho. “We really wanted to do so much more, but with the rising COVID numbers, there’s people out there that may not feel comfortable coming out to our actual stores to shop. We also offer an option for them to shop online. So if you go to shopgoodwill.com/hawaii, you can find lots of great Goodwill finds including designer items and one of a kind goods. All those purchases that you make even online go back to supporting our employment programs that help over 10,000 people in Hawaii every year.”

The grand opening celebration for Goodwill’s Beretania St location lasts all the way through the weekend.

The hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

And there are even kupuna days, that’s every Tuesday and Sunday from 9 a.m. -10 a.m.

For all the information, click here. To shop online, click here.