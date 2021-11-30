Giving Tuesday at the Honolulu Zoo

MEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A discarded Dunkin' cup led to the arrest of a Massachusetts man accused of hitting a woman multiple times with a rock, raping her and leaving her for dead off a hiking trail, a prosecutor said.

Brady McCue, 28, was arraigned Monday in Somerville District Court on charges of armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping and four counts of aggravated rape.