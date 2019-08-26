Girl Scouts of Hawaii commemorate progress made for anticipated STEM center for excellence

In partnership with members of the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi will be commemorating the progress-to-date made in constructing the nonprofit’s upcoming STEM Center for Excellence at Camp Paumalu on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9 a.m.

The celebration will consist of a site tour and a special farewell ceremony for IRT members who were instrumental in spearheading the project.

The anticipated STEM Center for Excellence will be a two-story facility with a 4,160 square-foot main upper level, featuring a large Innovation Center, containing lab space, appliances for hands-on experiments and a computer lab with eight work stations.

The lower level will consist of a 5,830 square-foot program center and dining hall, complete with a commercial kitchen, historic fireplace, health center and other amenities

For more information on Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi and the STEM Center for Excellence, please visit www.gshawaii.org.