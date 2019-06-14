Girl, 11, drops off dozens of toys to children at Kapiolani Medical Center

We told you about an 11-year-old girl who is helping spread joy to children at hospitals around the country. Thursday, she was at Kapiolani Medical Center.

Laura Jones collected these brand new toys for patients on Oahu. Donation boxes were set up at two different churches. By the end of the week, dozens of toys were donated.

Laura was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. In her first month of treatment, she made a life goal to help other children with illnesses to feel joy while in the hospital.

“I think it’s so great what Laura is doing. There are so many kids that go through so many things, to be going through that and think of other people going through things as well, it’s amazing to me,” said Kynsey Soliata, whose daughter attends rehab at Kapiolani.

“It feels good that we’re finally bringing the toys here because I wanted to do this for a bit,” said Laura. “It just makes the room feel bigger and you have stuff to entertain you while you are hurting.”

Laura and her family will be heading back home to Tennessee but hopes the toy donations will continue. If you would like to help, click here. You can also drop off toys at Church of Christ at Pearl Harbor and Honolulu Church of Christ.

