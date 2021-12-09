Gift Wrapping Ideas with the Red Pineapple

Holiday wrapping could be challenging for some shoppers but this morning we’re learning how its done at the Red Pineapple in Kaimuki.
From big bows to colorful wrapping paper, Dallis Ontiveros went live to tell us what we need to know.
by: Dallis OntiverosPosted: / Updated:
Holiday wrapping could be challenging for some shoppers but this morning we’re learning how its done at the Red Pineapple in Kaimuki.
From big bows to colorful wrapping paper, Dallis Ontiveros went live to tell us what we need to know.