Gabbard to leave campaign trail for 2 weeks, report for active duty

Representative Tulsi Gabbard is putting her presidential campaign on hold.

The Hawaii representative will report for active duty with the Hawaii Army National Guard for two weeks in Indonesia. In an interview with CBS News, Gabbard said that she will not campaign.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will be taking a two-week absence from her 2020 campaign to report for active duty, she tells CBSN https://t.co/KdPN8nu4lo pic.twitter.com/gXVmt2pU0G — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 12, 2019

“I love our country, I love being able to serve our country in so many ways, including as a soldier,” Gabbard said. “While some people are telling me, ‘this is a terrible time to leave the campaign, can’t you find a way out of it,’ you know, that’s not what this is about.”

Gabbard, who is running as a 2020 Democratic candidate, has yet to qualify for the next debate which will be held at Texas Southern University in Houston on September 12th and 13th.