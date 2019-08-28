Gabbard misses mark for next presidential debate

Pedestrian deaths continue to rise at record pace in Hawaii

New proposal seeks to get Biki to start paying for its usage of City property

New shots required for new school year

Man arrested for stealing a trailer in the Waianae area

Tulsi Gabbard did not qualify for the third Democratic presidential debate next month.

The Democratic National Committee required candidates to secure 130,000 individual donors plus 2 percent or more support in at least four approved polls, per the Washington Examiner.

Two qualifying polls from USA Today/Suffolk and Quinnipiac released Wednesday morning showed Gabbard wasn’t polling at two percent.

The 10 candidates set to take the debate stage on Sept. 12 in Houston are: