Gabbard misses mark for next presidential debate

Tulsi Gabbard did not qualify for the third Democratic presidential debate next month. 

The Democratic National Committee required candidates to secure 130,000 individual donors plus 2 percent or more support in at least four approved polls, per the Washington Examiner.

Two qualifying polls from USA Today/Suffolk and Quinnipiac released Wednesday morning showed Gabbard wasn’t polling at two percent.

The 10 candidates set to take the debate stage on Sept. 12 in Houston are:

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
  • South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
  • California Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang

