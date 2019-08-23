Funding released for Access Bridge and Road in Kawaihae

Senator Lorraine Inouye announced that Governor Ige has released $600,000 in funds to develop and complete an access bridge and road to a community resource center in Kawaihae, Hawaii.

The Kailapa Community Association (KCA) serves Native Hawaiians who reside in the Kailapa Homestead community and another neighboring Hawaiian Homestead community at Puaka’ilima in Kohala. Its mission is “to empower Native Hawaiians living in Kohala by supporting physical, mental, spiritual and cultural health of people and place.”

KCA is committed to developing community programs and services that promote healthy living, environmental preservation, and Hawaiian cultural practices.