Full closure of Kuhio Highway at Waioli Bridge scheduled for nights of September 3-5th

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of scheduled night closures of Kuhio Highway at Waioli Bridge, which is between Anae Road and Kumu Road, from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 3 through Thursday, September 5 (note, the last closure will end at 5 a.m. Friday, September 6).

These will be full closures of the road at the bridge. No vehicles will be able to cross the bridge for the entire night work period.

All work is weather permitting. First responders have been notified and have planned staging and procedures in the event of an emergency requiring them to access the work zones. Variable Message Signs have been placed along Kuhio Highway to further inform motorists of the scheduled closures.

During the closure, there will be no vehicular access to the highway. Pedestrian access, Park and Ride facilities on either side of Waioli Bridge, and a shuttle will be provided for residents and authorized Transient Vacation Rental guests.

Shuttles will be provided by Hawaiian Dredging for residents and authorized TVR guests from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning during night work. The shuttles will run hourly between the Waioli Park & Ride (located in the shoulder area adjacent to the soccer field in Hanalei) to Waioli Bridge and between the Waioli Bridge to the Waipa Park & Ride.

Those making use of the Park and Rides are advised that they were created to provide access to residents and authorized TVR guests during the full closure. All vehicles remaining at this site when the road reopens for the day should be removed.

All motorists are asked to observe posted speed limits, and to slow down and obey traffic flaggers at bridges for their safety and the safety of the workers.