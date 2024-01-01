HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Japanese custom celebrating the New Year returned to stores across Oahu with Fukubukuro on Monday, Jan. 1.

The annual tradition provides shoppers with grab bags filled with mystery items for half the price. Shoppers lined up early in the morning for popular stores at Ala Moana Center on New Year’s Day.

“They open them up, they love the bag, come back and buy more,” stated Kristen Khim, Malie General Manager. “This year we made 300 bags and we are almost sold out.”

Some took advantage of the discounts while others like Fukubukuro for the thrill.

“They’ll open it right outside the store and then it’s like Christmas Eve all over again,” said Zeke Silva, T&C Surf Assistant Manager.

Most stores were sold out of hundreds of Fukubukuro by the afternoon, but there will always be next year for shoppers who missed out.