Frito-Lay recalls barbecue potato chips due to milk contamination

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Check your pantry, Frito-Lay is recalling barbecue flavored potato chips because they may contain milk.

The company says barbecue chip bags were accidentally filled with another flavor containing milk products.

The incorrect bags went out to more than ten states, including Hawaii.

The recall affects barbecue chip bags from one ounce to 15 and a half ounces.

No other flavors are affected.

