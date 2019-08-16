Friday marks 42 years since Elvis Presley’s death

Rock and roll fans around the world remember the life of a music legend.

Friday, marks 42 years since Elvis Presley died on august 16th, 1977.

The king of rock and roll suffered a heart attack at age 42 after battling prescription drug abuse.

Every year, thousands of admirers flock to the singer’s former home in Memphis, Tennessee for Elvis Week.

The annual event includes a candlelight vigil held in the vast gardens of Graceland.

In November 1957, Presley held his first concerts in Hawaii at Honolulu Stadium and the Schofield Army Barracks.

