Fresh farmed ahi got away after strong opposition

The fresh ahi shortage continues in Hawaii with more eateries serving the frozen variety, or none at all. A business entrepreneur says it could have been prevented, had it not been for the opposition to farming the prized catch.

A local company had the technology and the approval from all the different agencies to farm yellowfin tuna about three miles offshore. But environmentalists and other groups fought hard against it.

Local seafood experts say it’s not known how much longer the ahi shortage will continue. Businessman Bill Spencer says his company called Hawaii Oceanic Technology could have provided top grade ahi year round.

“So when somebody said I need X number of ahi or X pounds we can just go and harvest from the ocean, no sitting in the boat for a week,” he said.

Spencer started the company in 2006, which was able to take ahi from the larva stage and eventually raise them in cages called ocean spheres. Each one about 150 yards in diameter and placed 1,400 feet deep.

“Our whole reason for being was to move fish farming from near shore out where it wouldn’t be in anybody’s view plane. The water would be cleaner because there would be no other pollution,” said Spencer.

Other types of fish have been farmed but ahi was always more difficult. The company was able to figure it out, and would have been able to harvest up to a thousand tons at a time.

“We’d harvest on demand, most of it would be shipped either to the mainland or Japan, which is the biggest consumers of sashimi quality and we expected to have a number one quality of course,” said Spencer.

He says it took eight years to get all the necessary permits from various state and federal agencies. And investors were ready to pour millions of dollars into the business venture.

But he says opposition from environmentalists, native Hawaiian groups, and fishermen forced investors to back out. So the company eventually folded. Had it not, he says, the business could have pumped millions of dollars into the economy along with a steady supply of fresh ahi.

Spencer still has the patent for the technology to farm ahi so he’s working on being able to do so somewhere else.