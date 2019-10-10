French Comedian crashes the Chanel runway show

Models wear creations as part of the Chanel Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fashion Week, or rather fashion month with it’s back to back fashion week locations, is where models strut down a catwalk in this season’s designer clothing — and a French comedian decided to get in on the action.

Clad in designer brand Chanel from head to toe, 28-year-old French Youtube personality Marie Benoliel, who goes by stage name Marie S’Infiltre, decided to crash Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show.

And it’s not something that most fashion week shows see.

S’Infiltre is known in France for her stunts where she crashes, or “infiltrates” events.

In this case, the comedian was seen disrupting the runway as she made her way onto the stage. She was later escorted out by supermodel Gigi Hadid, who escorted S’Infiltre out of the event.

The comedian says that she wanted to aim high and infiltrate what she deemed the most prestigious catwalk during fashion week: Chanel.

Following the incident, the comedian gained viral attention. But with this attention came mixed reactions on social media. Some people found the very idea funny, while others thought the opposite.

She felt that these shows were too serious, she said in her Instagram post caption above.

In her caption, she also referred to crashing lingerie brand Etam’s Paris Fashion Week show the week before.