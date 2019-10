HONOLULU (KHON2) — A four-vehicle accident on Kinau Street at Pensacola happened on Friday, Oct. 11.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the call came in at 5:28 p.m. They responded with three units and 10 personnel.

No one was pinned or trapped by a car, but two women who were both drivers in different vehicles were transported by Emergency Medical Services around 5:38 p.m.

No word on their condition.