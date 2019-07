HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four men featured on Hawaii’s Most Wanted have been captured.

Roy Kalama was arrested in Waianae. He was wanted on a $20,000 warrant.

Justin Purvis turned himself in at the main police station last Wednesday. He was wanted on a $25,000 warrant.

Sheldon Cintron had a $20,000 warrant out for his arrest. He was picked up on Monday in Pearl City.

The next day police arrested Rashawn Griffin in Honolulu on warrants totaling more than $20,000.