Four lives total taken in house fires in July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four people have died in house fires in the month of July alone.

A Palolo home caught on fire on Monday, July 29, claiming the life of a man in his sixties. The Honolulu fire department says having a smoke detector is crucial to alert anyone inside the home but having a sprinkler system is an extra layer of protection.

“Sprinklers save lives the 10 to 15 gallons of water that comes out of that small little sprinkler will stop the fire and will not let it extend and it will give you time, sprinklers save time, but time saves lives,” said Chief Manuel Neves of the Honolulu Fire Department:

HFD Chief Neves says the number of recent house fire deaths needs to be a wake-up call.