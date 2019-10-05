Foodland Pearl City to close on Sunday, Foodland Farms to open Oct. 30

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Locally owned Foodland Super Market, Ltd., Hawai’i’s largest grocery retailer, will close its Pearl City store in Pearl City Shopping Center on October 6.

All of the store’s employees will transfer to the new Foodland Farms Pearl City, which will celebrate its grand opening on October 30, 2019.

“We are truly grateful to our Pearl City customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them and be part of the community for the last 60 years,” said Chairman and CEO Jenai S. Wall.

“We could think of no better way to thank them for their loyalty and support than to design a new store that builds on all they love about Foodland with new, exciting offerings created just for Pearl City. We can’t wait for them to see it!”

Foodland Farms Pearl City, currently under construction at Robertson Properties Group’s Pearl City Gateway Center at 1150 Kuala Street – in the space formerly occupied by Babies “R” Us – will be the state’s newest and largest Foodland Farms, employing a team of 175 employees.

Foodland is still seeking qualified candidates for various positions throughout the store.

For the list of current job openings, visit www.Foodland.com.