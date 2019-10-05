Foodland in Pearl City is set to close but will be replaced with Foodland Farms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Foodland is set to close its Pearl City store Sunday, Oct. 6.

But the locally-owned store is not going away for good.

A Foodland Farms is set to open at the end of the month down the road and Pearl City Gateway, in the former site of Babies R Us.

All employees will transfer to the new location, which will be 45,000 square feet — nearly double the size of the current store.

Along with the poke bar and the usual must-haves of fried chicken, Bentos and musubis, there will also be an okazuya station, a burrito station, and an in-store bar.

A grand opening is scheduled for October 30.